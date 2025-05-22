DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 22nd May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd May 2025

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture will increase the probability of showers as they traverse the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight before deteriorating on Friday night.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:41 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2169