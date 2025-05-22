DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 22nd May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd May 2025
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Drifting pockets of moisture will increase the probability of showers as they traverse the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight before deteriorating on Friday night.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:41 PM
|
06:41 PM
|
06:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2169
