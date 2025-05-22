PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 22nd May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Drifting pockets of moisture will increase the probability of showers as they traverse the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight before deteriorating on Friday night.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight       WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:41 PM
06:41 PM
06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2169

