PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 24th, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers Possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:41 PM
06:42 PM
06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2170

