DATE ISSUED: Monday, 26th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th May 2025

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture along with unstable conditions will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory ailments should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:43 PM 06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2171