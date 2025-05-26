PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 26th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Pockets of moisture along with unstable conditions will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory ailments should be vigilant.
Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Isolated Showers Possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:43 PM
06:43 PM
06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2171

