DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 27th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th May 2025

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Light showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to Easterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally stable conditions will prevail. Meanwhile, the concentration of Saharan dust continues to decrease however, hazy conditions will persist. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Light showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Hazy Light Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy Light Showers possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy Light Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:43 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2172