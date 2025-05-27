PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 27th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Light showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to Easterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Generally stable conditions will prevail. Meanwhile, the concentration of Saharan dust continues to decrease however, hazy conditions will persist. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate      
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Light showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Light Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Light Showers possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Light Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:37 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:43 PM
06:43 PM
06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2172

