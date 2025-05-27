DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 27th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th May 2025
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Light showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to Easterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally stable conditions will prevail. Meanwhile, the concentration of Saharan dust continues to decrease however, hazy conditions will persist. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Light showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Light Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Light Showers possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Light Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:43 PM
|
06:44 PM
