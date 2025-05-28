PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 28th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 29th May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze and brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:43 PM
06:44 PM
06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2173

