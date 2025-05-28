DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 28th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 29th May 2025
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze and brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:44 PM
