DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 28th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 29th May 2025

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze and brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:44 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2173