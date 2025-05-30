DATE ISSUED: Friday, 30 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 31 May 2025
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may produce brief showers. Additionally, increasing concentration of Saharan dust is expected during the forecast period. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:44 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:45 PM
