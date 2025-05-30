PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 30 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 31 May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may produce brief showers. Additionally, increasing concentration of Saharan dust is expected during the forecast period. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:44 PM
06:44 PM
06:45 PM

