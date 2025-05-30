DATE ISSUED: Friday, 30 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 31 May 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may produce brief showers. Additionally, increasing concentration of Saharan dust is expected during the forecast period. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:44 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2174