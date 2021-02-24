DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 25, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Consequently, brisk winds and hazardous seas will persist.

The small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1068