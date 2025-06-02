DATE ISSUED: Monday 2nd June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd June 2025

… A DUST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY 3RD JUNE …

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally hazy and breezy. There is a low chance of showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph; higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

High concentrations of Saharan dust will dominate conditions for the next 18 – 24 hours, reducing both visibility and air quality across the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to take precautions. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system will support breezy conditions.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

https://www.meteosxm.com/2025-atlantic-hurricane-season/ The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season will continue until November 30th. Current forecasts hint at above-average activity. Therefore, being prepared is extremely important as it only takes one hurricane or storm to make landfall in our area to make it a ‘bad’ season for us. Additional details on the 2025 Hurricane season can be found at:

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten (MDS) will continue to monitor the development of all tropical systems closely, and issue watches or warnings when it becomes necessary.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy

Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy Breezy & Sl. Hazy Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:46 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2175