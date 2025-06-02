DATE ISSUED: Monday 2nd June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd June 2025
… A DUST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY 3RD JUNE …
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS:
High concentrations of Saharan dust will dominate conditions for the next 18 – 24 hours, reducing both visibility and air quality across the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to take precautions. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system will support breezy conditions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season will continue until November 30th. Current forecasts hint at above-average activity. Therefore, being prepared is extremely important as it only takes one hurricane or storm to make landfall in our area to make it a ‘bad’ season for us. Additional details on the 2025 Hurricane season can be found at: https://www.meteosxm.com/2025-atlantic-hurricane-season/ .
The Meteorological Department St. Maarten (MDS) will continue to monitor the development of all tropical systems closely, and issue watches or warnings when it becomes necessary.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy & Sl. Hazy
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:45 PM
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2175
