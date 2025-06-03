PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will continue to dominate overall conditions. Expect generally fair and breezy conditions to persist. Meanwhile, hazy conditions will continue to clear. Overnight, expect isolated showers due to a shallow trough.
Slight to moderate seas will remain over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy. isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:46 PM
06:46 PM
06:46 PM

