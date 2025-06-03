DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th June 2025
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will continue to dominate overall conditions. Expect generally fair and breezy conditions to persist. Meanwhile, hazy conditions will continue to clear. Overnight, expect isolated showers due to a shallow trough.
Slight to moderate seas will remain over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2177
