DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th June 2025

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will continue to dominate overall conditions. Expect generally fair and breezy conditions to persist. Meanwhile, hazy conditions will continue to clear. Overnight, expect isolated showers due to a shallow trough.

Slight to moderate seas will remain over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy. solated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2177