DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate breeze and limit precipitation during this forecast period. Overnight, a shallow trough enters the area and isolated showers are likely.
Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:46 PM
06:46 PM
06:47 PM

