DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th June 2025

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph; higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate breeze and limit precipitation during this forecast period. Overnight, a shallow trough enters the area and isolated showers are likely.

Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2178