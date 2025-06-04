DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th June 2025
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate breeze and limit precipitation during this forecast period. Overnight, a shallow trough enters the area and isolated showers are likely.
Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:46 PM
|
06:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2178
View comments
Hide comments