PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 05 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 06 June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. However, brief showers remain possible. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust will once again affect the region by the end of the week. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:46 PM
06:47 PM
06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2179

