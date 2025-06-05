DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 05 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 06 June 2025
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. However, brief showers remain possible. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust will once again affect the region by the end of the week. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:46 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2179
