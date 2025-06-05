DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 05 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 06 June 2025

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. However, brief showers remain possible. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust will once again affect the region by the end of the week. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2179