DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 06, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (06:00 LST) June 07, 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere with increasing Saharan dust will continue to restrict significant shower activity across the region. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2180