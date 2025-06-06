DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 06, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (06:00 LST) June 07, 2025
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere with increasing Saharan dust will continue to restrict significant shower activity across the region. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Gordon
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
