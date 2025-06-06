PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 06, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (06:00 LST) June 07, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A stable atmosphere with increasing Saharan dust will continue to restrict significant shower activity across the region. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:47 PM
06:47 PM
06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2180

