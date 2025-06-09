PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Saharan dust will continue to affect both air quality and visibility across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to exercise caution. Meanwhile, patches of moisture embedded in a gentle to moderate wind flow may cause isolated showers.
Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Hazy & Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:48 PM
06:48 PM
06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2181

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY