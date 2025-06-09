DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th June 2025

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Saharan dust will continue to affect both air quality and visibility across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to exercise caution. Meanwhile, patches of moisture embedded in a gentle to moderate wind flow may cause isolated showers.

Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy, Hazy & Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:48 PM 06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2181