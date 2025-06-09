DATE ISSUED: Monday 9th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th June 2025
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Saharan dust will continue to affect both air quality and visibility across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to exercise caution. Meanwhile, patches of moisture embedded in a gentle to moderate wind flow may cause isolated showers.
Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Hazy & Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:48 PM
|
06:48 PM
|
06:48 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2181
