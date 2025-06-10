DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th June 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy, hazy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 12 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will increase the probability of showers as they traverse the region. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to exercise caution.

Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Partly Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:48 PM 06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2182