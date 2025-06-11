DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 11 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 12 June 2025
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Air quality and visibility will remain reduced through the next 24 to 36 hours, due to the presence of Saharan Dust affecting the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds may cause a brief shower at times.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will continue through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:48 PM
|
06:48 PM
|
06:49 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2183
