DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 11 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 12 June 2025

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Air quality and visibility will remain reduced through the next 24 to 36 hours, due to the presence of Saharan Dust affecting the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds may cause a brief shower at times.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will continue through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:48 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2183