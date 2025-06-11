PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 11 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 12 June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Air quality and visibility will remain reduced through the next 24 to 36 hours, due to the presence of Saharan Dust affecting the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds may cause a brief shower at times.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will continue through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:48 PM
06:48 PM
06:49 PM

