PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 12 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13 June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease throughout the forecast period. However, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Meanwhile, a stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will continue through the next day or so. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:48 PM
06:49 PM
06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2184

