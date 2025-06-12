DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 12 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13 June 2025

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease throughout the forecast period. However, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Meanwhile, a stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will continue through the next day or so. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2184