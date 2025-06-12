DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 12 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 13 June 2025
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease throughout the forecast period. However, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Meanwhile, a stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will continue through the next day or so. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:48 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2184
