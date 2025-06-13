DATE ISSUED: Friday 13th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14th June 2025
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally stable, and relatively dry conditions will persist alongside a gentle to moderate breeze, during this forecast period.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
