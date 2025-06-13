DATE ISSUED: Friday 13th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14th June 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally stable, and relatively dry conditions will persist alongside a gentle to moderate breeze, during this forecast period.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with scatter ed showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2186