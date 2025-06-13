PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 13th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Generally stable, and relatively dry conditions will persist alongside a gentle to moderate breeze, during this forecast period.  
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. 
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Sl. Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:49 PM
06:49 PM
06:49 PM

