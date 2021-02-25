DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 26, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas.

Seas are expected to peak at 9 feet. Therefore, the small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1069