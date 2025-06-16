DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th June 2025
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Weak instability and moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas will peak near 5 feet through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2187
