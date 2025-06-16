PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with haze. Isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Weak instability and moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas will peak near 5 feet through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:50 PM
06:50 PM
06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2187

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY