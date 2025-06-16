DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th June 2025

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with haze. Isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will peak near 5 feet through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2187