DATE ISSUED: Thursday 19th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 20th June 2025

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to East, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Light concentrations of Saharan dust will reduce visibility and air quality across the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system will maintain generally stable and breezy conditions. Additionally, expect variable cloudiness due to an influx of high-level clouds.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Slightly Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers Possible Variably Cloudy Slightly Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2188