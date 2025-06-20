PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 20th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21st June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to East, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and affect both visibility and air quality across the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, generally stable weather conditions will prevail. Additionally, expect variable cloudiness due to a periodic influx of high-level clouds.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

