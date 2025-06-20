DATE ISSUED: Friday 20th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21st June 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to East, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph; higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and affect both visibility and air quality across the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, generally stable weather conditions will prevail. Additionally, expect variable cloudiness due to a periodic influx of high-level clouds.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Slightly Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers Possible Variably Cloudy Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2189