DATE ISSUED: Friday 20th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 21st June 2025
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to East, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and affect both visibility and air quality across the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, generally stable weather conditions will prevail. Additionally, expect variable cloudiness due to a periodic influx of high-level clouds.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
