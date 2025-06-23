DATE ISSUED: Monday, 23 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24 June 2025
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Showers will remain restricted, due to a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Additionally, increased concentration of Saharan dust will limit air quality and visibility. As such, those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will remain through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2190
