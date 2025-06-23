PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 23 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24 June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Showers will remain restricted, due to a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Additionally, increased concentration of Saharan dust will limit air quality and visibility. As such, those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will remain through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:39 AM
05:39 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:52 PM

