DATE ISSUED: Monday, 23 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24 June 2025

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Showers will remain restricted, due to a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Additionally, increased concentration of Saharan dust will limit air quality and visibility. As such, those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, will remain through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2190