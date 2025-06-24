DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 24 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25 June 2025

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A plume of Saharan dust hovering over the region will continue to reduce visibility and air quality through this forecast period. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture may cause brief showers, particularly during the overnight hours.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

Tropical Storm Andrea – the first storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season – formed at 11:00am this morning in the North Atlantic, posing no threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

