DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 25th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 26th June 2025
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Mostly fair, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and reduce both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system will maintain breezy and stable weather conditions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet offshore the eastern coastline. Those with marine interests should be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
