DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 25th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 26th June 2025

This afternoon and evening: Mostly fair, breezy and slightly hazy.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Mostly fair, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and reduce both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system will maintain breezy and stable weather conditions.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet offshore the eastern coastline. Those with marine interests should be vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to pa Fair to pa rtly cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy & Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy

Breezy & Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2192