DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 25th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 26th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Mostly fair, breezy and slightly hazy.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Mostly fair, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist and reduce both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, a high-pressure system will maintain breezy and stable weather conditions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet offshore the eastern coastline. Those with marine interests should be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
 Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:39 AM
05:39 AM
05:40 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

