DATE ISSUED: Thursday 26th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph; higher gusts are possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist today however, expect a gradual decrease overnight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, stable and breezy weather conditions will persist. Additionally, a trough enters the area overnight.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet offshore the eastern coastline. Those with marine interests should be vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
 Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:39 AM
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

