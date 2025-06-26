DATE ISSUED: Thursday 26th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27th June 2025

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph; higher gusts are possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist today however, expect a gradual decrease overnight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, stable and breezy weather conditions will persist. Additionally, a trough enters the area overnight.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet offshore the eastern coastline. Those with marine interests should be vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Breezy & Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2193