DATE ISSUED: Friday 27th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th June 2025

This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, until Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively stable weather conditions will persist, alongside a gentle to moderate breeze. Meanwhile, an approaching trough increases the probability of showers in this forecast period. Additionally, a bout of Saharan dust will affect the area overnight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Poss. Variably Cloudy Breezy

Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy

Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2194