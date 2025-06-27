PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 27th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th June 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight, until Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph
SYNOPSIS: 
Relatively stable weather conditions will persist, alongside a gentle to moderate breeze. Meanwhile, an approaching trough increases the probability of showers in this forecast period. Additionally, a bout of Saharan dust will affect the area overnight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

