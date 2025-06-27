DATE ISSUED: Friday 27th June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th June 2025
Tonight, until Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively stable weather conditions will persist, alongside a gentle to moderate breeze. Meanwhile, an approaching trough increases the probability of showers in this forecast period. Additionally, a bout of Saharan dust will affect the area overnight. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
