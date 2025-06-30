DATE ISSUED: Monday, 30 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 1 July 2025
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease throughout the day, then increase again by mid-week. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, patches of moisture may cause a brief shower at times.
Seas up to 7 feet are expected through the next day or so, before subsiding. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
