PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 30 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 1 July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease throughout the day, then increase again by mid-week. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, patches of moisture may cause a brief shower at times.
Seas up to 7 feet are expected through the next day or so, before subsiding. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:40 AM
05:41 AM
05:41 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2195

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY