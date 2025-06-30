DATE ISSUED: Monday, 30 June 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 1 July 2025

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The concentration of Saharan dust affecting the local region is expected to gradually decrease throughout the day, then increase again by mid-week. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, patches of moisture may cause a brief shower at times.

Seas up to 7 feet are expected through the next day or so, before subsiding. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2195