DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 2nd July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to Southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will maintain stable weather conditions and a light to moderate breeze. Additionally, incoming cloud patches may produce isolated showers.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
Variably Cloudy
 Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:41 AM
05:41 AM
05:41 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

