DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 2nd July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd July 2025

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to Southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain stable weather conditions and a light to moderate breeze. Additionally, incoming cloud patches may produce isolated showers.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Likely Variably Cloudy

Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2199