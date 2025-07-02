DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 2nd July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd July 2025
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to Southeast, with a light to moderate breeze, at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain stable weather conditions and a light to moderate breeze. Additionally, incoming cloud patches may produce isolated showers.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
