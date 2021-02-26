DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (16:00 LST) February 27, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions and hazardous seas for the next several days. Moisture embedded in the brisk wind flow will account for passing showers across the local area.

Brisk winds and north to northeasterly swells will support seas up to 9 feet during this forecast period. Consequently, the small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and windy with a few isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1070