PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 3rd July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 4th July 2025 
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.
This evening through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
An increase in moisture and instability will heighten the probability of showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period.  Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight          WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:41 AM
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2200

