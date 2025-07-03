DATE ISSUED: Thursday 3rd July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 4th July 2025
This evening through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
An increase in moisture and instability will heighten the probability of showers particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2200
View comments
Hide comments