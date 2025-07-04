PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 4th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 5th July 2025 
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of moisture and weak instability may cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight sea conditions will persist through the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight          WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
 Hazy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2202

