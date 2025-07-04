DATE ISSUED: Friday 4th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 5th July 2025
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of moisture and weak instability may cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight sea conditions will persist through the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Hazy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2202
