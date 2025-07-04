DATE ISSUED: Friday 4th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 5th July 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture and weak instability may cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight sea conditions will persist through the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy

Hazy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy

Slightly Hazy

Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2202