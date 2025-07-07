DATE ISSUED: Monday 7th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th July 2025

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph; higher gusts are likely.

SYNOPSIS:

A trough is affecting the area. Expect isolated showers due to weak instability and moderate moisture levels. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy

Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:43 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2203