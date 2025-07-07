DATE ISSUED: Monday 7th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th July 2025
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph; higher gusts are likely.
SYNOPSIS:
A trough is affecting the area. Expect isolated showers due to weak instability and moderate moisture levels. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2203
