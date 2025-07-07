PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 7th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low:  27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph; higher gusts are likely.
SYNOPSIS: 
A trough is affecting the area. Expect isolated showers due to weak instability and moderate moisture levels. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS:     2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:43 AM
05:43 AM
05:43 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2203

