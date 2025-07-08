DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 8th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 9th July 2025
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain a moderate breeze, and support brisk showers across the area today. Meanwhile, the concentration of Saharan dust is slowly increasing, and its effects will be noticeable starting overnight. Additionally, a tropical wave will affect the island tomorrow.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 7ft offshore the eastern coastline.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
