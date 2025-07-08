DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 8th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 9th July 2025

This afternoon and evening: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain a moderate breeze, and support brisk showers across the area today. Meanwhile, the concentration of Saharan dust is slowly increasing, and its effects will be noticeable starting overnight. Additionally, a tropical wave will affect the island tomorrow.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 7ft offshore the eastern coastline.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Slightly Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:43 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2204