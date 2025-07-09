DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 9th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 10th July 2025
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak tropical wave will increase the probability of showers across the region during of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy,
Showers Likely
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
