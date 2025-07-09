DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 9th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 10th July 2025

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak tropical wave will increase the probability of showers across the region during of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Showers Likely Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:44 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2205