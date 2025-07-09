PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 9th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 10th July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
A weak tropical wave will increase the probability of showers across the region during of this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy,
Showers Likely
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:43 AM
05:44 AM
05:44 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2205

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY