DATE ISSUED: Thursday 10th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 11th July 2025
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with a passing shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds and stable weather conditions across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will persist. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2206
View comments
Hide comments