DATE ISSUED: Thursday 10th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 11th July 2025

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds and stable weather conditions across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will persist. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and hazy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers Poss. Partly Cloudy

Slightly Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers Poss. Partly Cloudy

Slightly Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

