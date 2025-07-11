DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12 July 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair/partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds stable weather conditions across the region. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist into the weekend. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2207