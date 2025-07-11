PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12 July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair/partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds stable weather conditions across the region. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist into the weekend. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 vis
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:44 AM
05:44 AM
05:45 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2207

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY