DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12 July 2025
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair/partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds stable weather conditions across the region. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan dust will persist into the weekend. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
