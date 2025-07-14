PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 14, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy.
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Tuesday morning: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph. Higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
A drier and more stable airmass is restricting significant precipitation today.  Thereafter, a surge of moisture associated with a tropical wave will account for an increase in cloudiness and shower activity. Winds are also anticipated to increase during this forecast period.
Seas will remain slight through the several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                               WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloud and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers
Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,
Breezy,
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Light Haze,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:45 AM
05:45 AM
05:46 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2208

