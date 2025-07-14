DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 14, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday morning: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph. Higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable airmass is restricting significant precipitation today. Thereafter, a surge of moisture associated with a tropical wave will account for an increase in cloudiness and shower activity. Winds are also anticipated to increase during this forecast period.

Seas will remain slight through the several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloud and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Light Haze, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:45 AM 05:45 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2208