DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 15th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and showers, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
 Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:45 AM
05:46 AM
05:46 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

