DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 15th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will cause cloudy periods and showers, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:45 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2209