DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 16th July 2025 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 17th July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will account for isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy,

Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

