DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 16th July 2025 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 17th July 2025
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will account for isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2210
View comments
Hide comments