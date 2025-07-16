PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 16th July 2025 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 17th July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Available moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will account for isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:46 AM
05:46 AM
05:46 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

