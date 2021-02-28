PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, February 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) March 01, 2021   

   

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…   

   

WEATHER:       

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with some brief showers possible.   

   

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F   

     

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.     

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph and higher gusts.   

     

SYNOPSIS:      

Areas of low-level moisture, particularly during the overnight hours, will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions and hazardous seas.  

Rough seas up to 10 feet can be expected through today with some slight improvement by tomorrow. As a result, the small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.  

   

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet    

     

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.   

   

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.   

     

FORECASTER: Pierre.  

    

