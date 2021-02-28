DATE ISSUED: Sunday, February 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) March 01, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with some brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Areas of low-level moisture, particularly during the overnight hours, will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions and hazardous seas.

Rough seas up to 10 feet can be expected through today with some slight improvement by tomorrow. As a result, the small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1071