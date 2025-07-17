DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 17 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 18 July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with light haze and isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture from a recent tropical wave that affected the local area may cause periods of cloudiness and isolated showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will prevail.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Light Haze, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

