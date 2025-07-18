DATE ISSUED: Friday, 18 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 19 July 2025
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally fair weather will prevail across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may produce brief showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2212
