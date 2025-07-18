PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 18 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 19 July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Generally fair weather will prevail across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may produce brief showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:46 AM
05:47 AM
05:47 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2212

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY