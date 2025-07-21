DATE ISSUED: Monday, 21st July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture trailing a weak low level trough may cause isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to cause a gradual deterioration in visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:48 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:50 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2213