DATE ISSUED: Monday, 21st July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture trailing a weak low level trough may cause isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to cause a gradual deterioration in visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:47 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
