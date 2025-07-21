PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 21st July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 16 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture trailing a weak low level trough may cause isolated showers across the local area. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to cause a gradual deterioration in visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:47 AM
05:48 AM
05:48 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:50 PM
06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2213

