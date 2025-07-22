DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 22nd July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, patches of moisture may cause isolated showers as they move across the region. Additionally, breezy conditions will persist and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy & Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:48 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:49 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2214
