DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 22nd July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, patches of moisture may cause isolated showers as they move across the region. Additionally, breezy conditions will persist and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect both visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy

Breezy & Hazy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Breezy & Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Breezy & Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:48 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2214