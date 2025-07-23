PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 23 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 24 July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 12 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Pockets of moisture associated with a weak tropical wave may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a tightened pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions through the next couple of days.
Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will also affect the region through the next few days, affecting visibility and air quality at times. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 6 feet, will prevail. Small craft-operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:48 AM
05:48 AM
05:49 AM
SUNSET
06:50 PM
06:49 PM
06:49 PM

