DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 23 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 24 July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 12 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture associated with a weak tropical wave may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a tightened pressure gradient will account for breezy conditions through the next couple of days.

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will also affect the region through the next few days, affecting visibility and air quality at times. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 6 feet, will prevail. Small craft-operators and swimmers are advised to continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:48 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

