DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 24 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 25 July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Showers will remain restricted, due to a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region through the next couple of days, affecting visibility and air quality at times. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with light haze and isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Light Haze, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2216