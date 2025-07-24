PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 24 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 25 July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 16 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Showers will remain restricted, due to a dry and stable atmosphere across the region. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region through the next couple of days, affecting visibility and air quality at times. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with light haze and isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy, Breezy,
 Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:48 AM
05:49 AM
05:49 AM
SUNSET
06:49 PM
06:49 PM
06:49 PM

