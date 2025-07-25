DATE ISSUED: Friday 25th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 26th July 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 7 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Relative low moisture levels and weak instability will support stable weather conditions today. Additionally, a gentle to moderate breeze will dominate. Meanwhile, minor concentrations of Saharan dust will persist until tonight, when a moderate concentration returns. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
|
Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:48 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2217
