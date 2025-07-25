DATE ISSUED: Friday 25th July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 26th July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 7 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relative low moisture levels and weak instability will support stable weather conditions today. Additionally, a gentle to moderate breeze will dominate. Meanwhile, minor concentrations of Saharan dust will persist until tonight, when a moderate concentration returns. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Occasionally cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2217