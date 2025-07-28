DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 28, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 29, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with light to moderate breeze at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier airmass moving into the region will suppress significant rainfall. However, patches of moisture within the wind flow may trigger brief showers. Meanwhile, Saharan dust concentrations will gradually increase during this forecast period. Individuals with allergies or respiratory issues should take necessary precautions.

Slight seas will prevail for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy

Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:50 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:48 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2218