PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, July 28, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) July 29, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with light to moderate breeze at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A drier airmass moving into the region will suppress significant rainfall. However, patches of moisture within the wind flow may trigger brief showers. Meanwhile, Saharan dust concentrations will gradually increase during this forecast period. Individuals with allergies or respiratory issues should take necessary precautions.
Slight seas will prevail for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight          WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:50 AM
05:50 AM
05:50 AM
SUNSET
06:48 PM
06:48 PM
06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2218

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY