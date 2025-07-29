PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 29 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 30 July 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere accompanied by light concentrations of Saharan Dust will limit the chance for showers today. However, another increase in moisture will allow for showers towards the end of the forecast period.
Slight seas will prevail over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                  
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:50 AM
05:50 AM
05:51 AM
SUNSET
06:48 PM
06:47 PM
06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2219

