DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 29 July 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 30 July 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier and more stable atmosphere accompanied by light concentrations of Saharan Dust will limit the chance for showers today. However, another increase in moisture will allow for showers towards the end of the forecast period.

Slight seas will prevail over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:50 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2219