DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)    

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 03, 2021    

    

WEATHER:        

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.    

    

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F    

      

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.      

      

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph.    

      

SYNOPSIS:       

A weakened Atlantic high pressure system will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting with the wind may cause isolated showers.  
Subsiding seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.   

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet     

      

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.    

    

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.   

      

FORECASTER: Albert  

     

