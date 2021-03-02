DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 02, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 03, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weakened Atlantic high pressure system will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting with the wind may cause isolated showers.

Subsiding seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1072